General Aviation News

Picture of the day: The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow

by Leave a Comment

Martin Steiner sent in the photo taken by Raven G. Coates and a note: The ‘pot of gold’ in this photo is Candler Field near Williamson, Georgia. The Peach State Aerodrome is a recreation of Atlanta’s original airport from the 1920s and includes hangars, a restoration shop, and a museum.

It was home to Ron Alexander, known as the “quiet giant” of vintage aviation. The field hosts a number of vintage fly-ins during the year, he added.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners