Failure to issue NOTAM blamed in crash

According to the pilot under examination, he was to accomplish a short-field landing to the Runway 17 numbers at the airport in Puyallup, Washington, during his single-engine airplane flight instructor practical examination.

During the transition from final to the flare, the bottom of the Piper PA-28R’s fuselage hit an aircraft traffic monitoring camera system.

The camera system was about 125′ north of the Runway 17 threshold and was about 8″ high.

After hitting the camera, the pilot added power and landed the airplane on the Runway 17 numbers. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing spar.

There were no NOTAMs regarding the use of the aircraft traffic monitoring camera system issued at the time of the accident.

However, the next day, the airport manager issued a NOTAM regarding the deployment of the camera system.

Probable cause: The airport’s failure to issue a NOTAM regarding the deployment of the traffic monitoring camera system before the accident, which resulted in the airplane hitting the camera system during a short-field approach and landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA072

This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.