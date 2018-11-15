Plane hits car after improper maintenance

The commercial pilot reported that, about 20 minutes into the cross-country flight, the Cessna 210’s engine suddenly experienced a partial loss of power.
He attempted to restore engine power, but was not successful. During the subsequent forced landing to a road in Pleasanton, Texas, the plane hit a car, resulting in substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.
Examination of the airplane revealed that the hardware that attached the throttle linkage to the engine was not present.
Given that the airplane had flown for only a few hours following recent maintenance, it is likely that maintenance personnel did not properly secure the throttle linkage hardware during that maintenance. No other anomalies were noted that would have precluded normal operations.
Probable cause: Maintenance personnel’s improper installation of the throttle linkage attachment hardware, which resulted in a partial loss of engine power when the hardware separated in flight.
NTSB Identification: CEN17LA039
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
