Buzzards hit Beech A36

The co-pilot reported “a flock of buzzards” passed in front of the Beech A36 while en-route, and “the PIC [pilot in command] took evasive action.”
A buzzard collided with the airplane at the top of the windscreen and there was a “loud bomb-like bang/thump” followed by a loud rush of air.
The PIC declared an emergency with air traffic control and landed at the airport in Ft. Myers, Florida, without further incident.
The windscreen was substantially damaged.
Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a flock of birds.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA086
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.