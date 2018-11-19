RV-8 crashes into tree after pilot over corrects during landing roll

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Van’s RV-8 reported that during the 3-point landing at the airport in Roopville, Georgia, the airplane drifted to the left and he applied right correction.
He said he “obviously over corrected” because the plane went to the right and he was unable to correct with left rudder and brake. The airplane left the runway and hit trees.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.
The pilot reported as a safety recommendation that he should have conducted a wheel landing to provide more directional control during the landing roll.
Probable cause: The pilot’s overcorrection with the right rudder during the landing roll, which resulted in a loss of directional control and a runway excursion.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA085
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
