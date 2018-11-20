Picture of the Day: On the water at last

Laureano Mier submitted the following photos and note: “The Seattle World Cruiser Project is a celebration of the first circumnavigation of the globe by air. On Sept. 18, 2018, the Seattle II was launched into Lake Washington from the Renton Airport seaplane ramp for its first flight from floats.”
