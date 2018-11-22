General Aviation News

Half of U.S. aircraft fleet will miss ADS-B deadline

A report in Aviation International News by Chad Trautvetter notes that just 46.2% of the U.S. aircraft fleet is projected to meet the ADS-B equipment mandate by the Jan. 1, 2020 deadline.

With only 411 days left, only 30.3% of airplanes are equipped, according to FAA data as of Nov. 1.

But the numbers on the general aviation side are bleaker: Just 22.2%, according to data compiled by JetNet and Duncan Aviation.

Business jet equipage was highest, with 7,477, or 52.5%, of these 14,320 aircraft now compliant. This is followed by turboprops, at 29.6% (3,591 of 12,149); pistons, 17.5% (35,791 of 204,191); and helicopters, 14.2% (1,968 of 13,866).

You can read the full story here.

