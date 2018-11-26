Pictures of the day: Recreational Aviation Foundation photo contest winners

Winners of the 2018 Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) Photo Contest have been revealed.
The Winning Photos
Each winner will receive a package of RAF greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.
Winners of the 2018 Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) Photo Contest have been revealed.
Each winner will receive a package of RAF greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.