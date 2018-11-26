General Aviation News

Pictures of the day: Recreational Aviation Foundation photo contest winners

Winners of the 2018 Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) Photo Contest have been revealed.

The Winning Photos

Lawson Bacheller, Johnson Creek Airport (3U2), Yellow Pine, Idaho

Stella McCray, Mystic Bluffs Airport (NM56), Ramah, New Mexico.

Bill Brine, Bethel, Maine

Jamie Walter, Ram Island Farm, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Mark Wrasse, Vette/Blust Seaplane Base (96WI), Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Jared Yates, Triple Tree Airport (SC00) Woodruff, South Carolina.

Kevin Oaks, Talkeetna, Alaska.

Mike Hines, Sullivan Lake, Washington.

Kent Williams, Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska.

Ronald Apfelbaum, Hidden Splendor Airstrip, Green River, Utah.

Chuck Jarecki, Black Butte North Airstrip (BB0), Winifred, Montana.

Each winner will receive a package of RAF greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.

