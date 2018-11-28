AOPA releases 80th anniversary book

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is commemorating its 80-year history by releasing “Freedom to Fly: AOPA and the History of General Aviation in America.”
“Entertainingly written to offer clever insight and backstories, the book tells the history of general aviation through the lens of its biggest advocate, dating back to 1939, when AOPA was founded,” association officials said, adding the book is “filled with breathtaking photography, little-known artifacts, and discovered historic pieces.”
“For the past 80 years, AOPA has fought to keep pilots flying when war, technological advances, economic booms and busts, and politics threatened our access to the skies,” association officials continued in a prepared release.
Free shipping is available to U.S. addresses for the book, which is priced at $39.95.
