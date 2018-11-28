National Aviation Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2019

DAYTON, Ohio — The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has revealed the individuals who have been elected for its 2019 enshrinement.
The NAHF Class of 2019, who will be inducted at the 57th Enshrinement Dinner & Ceremony on Sept. 28, 2019, in Denver, is a diverse group representing a broad range of contributions to both the advancement of flight and manned exploration of space.
Each year, the NAHF Board of Nominations, a voting body comprised of more than 120 aviation professionals nationwide, selects from a group of previously-nominated air and space pioneers to be recognized for their achievements with induction into the NAHF. Since its founding in 1962, 241 men and women have been honored with enshrinement into the Congressionally-chartered, non-profit National Aviation Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2019
Colonel Guion “Guy” S. Bluford, USAF (Ret) Ph.D. aerospace engineer, fighter pilot, decorated Vietnam veteran, instructor pilot, NASA Group 8, mission specialist on four Space Shuttle missions.
(The late) Colonel Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, USMC, Congressional Medal of Honor Awardee, Flying Tiger combat pilot and flight leader, World War II fighter ace, CO of the Black Sheep Squadron, World War II POW.
Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr., USAF (Ret), test pilot, NASA Group 5, CAPCOM Apollo 11, LMP Apollo 16, 10th person to walk on the moon.
Martha and John King, King Schools — 40 year veterans of aviation instruction, pioneers of multimedia training programs that have instructed more than half the pilots in the U.S. flying now.
(The late) Katherine Stinson — fourth female in the U.S. to earn a pilot’s certificate, founder of the Stinson School of Flying (1915), trained World War I military pilots, first woman to carry airmail, exhibition circuit pilot, set multiple distance and endurance records.
