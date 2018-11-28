Radiant Instruments introduces its first pilot watch

Radiant Instruments has introduced its first pilot watch.
Priced at $99.95, the watch provides “a suite of pilot functions, and also has a bucketload of features that consumers desire,” company officials said.
Pilot functions include:
- Altimeter (with history) (to 30,000 feet)
- Barometer (with history)
- Compass (with declination adjustment)
- Temperature
- Time.
Other functions include:
- Alarm
- Timer
- Pacer
- Stopwatch
- Dual Time
- Weather Forecast
The Pilot Watch is also water resistant to a depth of 5 atmospheres (about 130′), according to company officials.
The watch is available in two color combinations: Yellow and Black and Red and Black.
