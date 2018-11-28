General Aviation News

Radiant Instruments introduces its first pilot watch

Radiant Instruments has introduced its first pilot watch.

Priced at $99.95, the watch provides “a suite of pilot functions, and also has a bucketload of features that consumers desire,” company officials said.

Pilot functions include:

  • Altimeter (with history) (to 30,000 feet)
  • Barometer (with history)
  • Compass (with declination adjustment)
  • Temperature
  • Time.

Other functions include:

  • Alarm
  • Timer
  • Pacer
  • Stopwatch
  • Dual Time
  • Weather Forecast

The Pilot Watch is also water resistant to a depth of 5 atmospheres (about 130′), according to company officials.

The watch is available in two color combinations: Yellow and Black and Red and Black.

