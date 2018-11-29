Video: Seven bad radio habits

Talking on the radio is an important skill for any pilot, but especially for instrument pilots where ATC interaction is what it’s all about. Sometimes it’s not what you say but what you don’t say that matters, say Sporty’s officials in a video tip from the company’s Instrument Rating Course.
This video tip shares seven things you should not say on the radio. From the improper use of “roger” to using too much information, don’t make these mistakes, Sporty’s officials say.
