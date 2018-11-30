Insurance flight review ends in damaged airplane

The pilot receiving instruction reported that, during an annual insurance flight review, he was told to perform a short-field landing for the final landing.
The flight instructor told him to be “50′ over the numbers at 75 KIAS [knots indicated airspeed], then go to flight idle, push the nose down, and land short.”
On short final at the airport in Midland, Virginia, he obtained the target altitude and airspeed, then reduced the power to flight idle, and the Piper PA-46 dropped rapidly. He advanced the power lever, but the turbine-powered engine was slow to respond due to the spool-up lag, and the airplane landed hard and bounced.
They taxied back to the hangar with no further incident.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage. The damage was discovered later during an FAA evaluation for repairs for a ferry permit.
The ferry permit was submitted after receiving an engineering evaluation on the structure of the fuselage to allow the company to fly the airplane to a more appropriate repair station.
The flight manual for the PA-46-350P states: “For a short field technique, flaps are to be full down, airspeed 78 KIAS, throttle as required. Once over the obstacle on final, throttle reduced to idle. After touchdown, brakes maximum.”
Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare and subsequent hard landing while demonstrating a short-field landing and the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA139
This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
