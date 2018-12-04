Air Plains Services adds FreeFlight Rangr ADS-B systems 

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services, which specializes in performance upgrades for a variety of general aviation aircraft, has added Free Flight’s RANGR line of ADS-B systems to its growing range of avionics and aircraft systems.
ADS-B will be required on most aircraft operating in controlled airspace in the U.S. beginning Jan. 1, 2020. The FAA recently revived its rebate program for new ADS-B installations to encourage owners to update their aircraft as soon as possible to avoid a rush at year end.
“ADS-B, as part of the next generation of air traffic management systems, will become a requirement for most GA aircraft owners by the end of 2019 so we’re very happy to add high-quality FreeFlight systems as an authorized dealer,” said Eric Papon, shop manager for Air Plains. “FreeFlight systems are reliable, affordable, and they have a range of products so we’re confident we can fit almost any requirement a customer may have.
RANGR solutions are designed to interface with a broad range of aircraft avionics and tablet applications, providing pilots with flexible upgrade and display options.
Air Plains now offers a range of rebate-compliant ADS-B solutions, as well as open slots in 2019 for installation. Papon urges customers still needing to install ADS-B to schedule as soon as possible to ensure there is still money in the FAA rebate fund.
Air Plains also recently added Avidyne and Aspen Avionics products to its array of aircraft systems, as well as three new engine upgrade STCs for Cessna 172, 182 and 182RC aircraft.
