Call for comments on reopening Bonny’s Airfield

Officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation have put out a call for the public to submit comments supporting the reopening of Bonny Airfield in Colorado.

“We have an opportunity to reopen a public recreation airstrip near Bonny Reservoir in eastern Colorado,” said RAF Colorado Liaison Patrick Romano.

He adds the airfield would offer access to hiking, fishing, wildlife watching, and camping. This area is also very popular for deer, pheasant, and dove hunting, as well as ATV and horseback riding.

The Bureau of Reclamation is considering the removal of some facilities in the 6,829-acre region, but has included re-opening Bonny’s Airfield and retention of a Colorado Wildlife and Parks campground nearby.

Public comment is being taken until Dec. 10, 2018.

“Recreational pilots need to show support by commenting that Alternative A is the preferred alternative,” Romano said.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s Resource Management Plan, Alternative A states:

Under this alternative Reclamation would consider and investigate the reauthorization of the native surface airfield north of the dam, along County Road KK for landing, takeoff, and short term parking of small recreational single engine aircraft. The airfield is completely fenced and is roughly 200′ wide by 3,800′ long. This proposal would allow public use of the airfield, but no facilities would be provided. Wind socks may be placed to identify wind direction and speed.

The entire document can be viewed here.

Comments can be submitted by mail to: Nebraska-Kansas Area Office, 1706 W. 3rd Street, McCook, NE, 69001. Comments must be postmarked by Dec. 10, 2018.

“Not only would this be a win for pilots in the area – which is largely underserved regarding recreational airstrips – but it also would set a precedent for other airstrips that may be on Bureau of Reclamation or Colorado Wildlife and Parks lands,” Romano added.