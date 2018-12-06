Just one of the reasons I love my job!

General Aviation News

Sebastien Heintz of Zenith Aircraft Co. recently posted a video to LinkedIn and YouTube with one of the reasons he loves his job. The video depicts the first cross-country flight of Justin Falls in his STOL CH 750 “Sky Jeep” light sport utility aircraft cross-country, with his wheelchair in the rear baggage area, to Jefferson City, the Missouri state capitol.

Justin is a quadriplegic sport pilot, who earned his ticket through the generosity of Able Flight, an organization that raises funds to give people with disabilities the chance to learn to fly again.

Justin’s Zenith STOL light sport aircraft is powered by the 100-hp Continental 0-200 engine and is equipped with custom controls for him to fully pilot and operate the aircraft.

