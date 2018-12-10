General Aviation News

Offset extension wrench introduced

Aircraft mechanics can now access hard-to-reach fasteners with the new Offset Extension Wrench from Snap-on Industrial.

The wrench provides 10” of reach, making it easier for technicians to loosen or tighten hard-to-grasp fasteners that are buried in assemblies, company officials note.

Once the 3/8”-drive Offset Extension Wrench and socket are attached to a fastener, a ratchet, impact or pneumatic wrench is connected to the opposite end.

The Offset Extension Wrench’s chain-driven design means there is 0° of swing arc, company officials note. The powering tool and the wrench do all the work, they explain.

