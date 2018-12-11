D-Day Squadron gets a boost from AOPA

As a part of its 80th anniversary year, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is joining forces with the D-Day Squadron to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The D-Day Squadron is organizing a flight of restored C-47 and DC-3 aircraft across the North Atlantic next spring in a tribute to the veterans that took part in the invasion of Europe.

“AOPA and the D-Day Squadron are working together to educate the public about the amazing 75th anniversary of D-Day and the reason it’s worth celebrating,” said Tom Haines, senior vice president for media, communications and Outreach for AOPA. “AOPA was formed 80 years ago to protect against undue restrictions on private flying as the war began in Europe and to give general aviation pilots a unified voice. Five years later the D-Day invasion commenced in an effort to assure those sorts of freedom to people across Europe.”

The D-Day Squadron consists of rare civilian and military survivors, such as Tunison Foundation’s Placid Lassie, Museum of Mountain Flying’s Miss Montana, and the Commemorative Air Force’s That’s All, Brother.

To date, 19 restored aircraft are committed to fly along the original route across the North Atlantic to join with its European counterpart, Daks over Normandy. These groups will create an aerial fleet over Normandy on June 5, 2019, and participate in multiple events on both sides of the English Channel. Events will take place on June 2-5 at Duxford Airfield in the United Kingdom and from June 5-9 at Caen-Carpiquet Airport in Normandy, France.

“We will be cooperating on events and other activities to help the D-Day Squadron raise awareness of their mission to get these aircraft into England and ultimately over Normandy to honor the sacrifices of so many 75 years ago,” Haines said.

“We are extremely pleased and grateful to work with AOPA,” declared Moreno Aguiari, executive director of the D-Day Squadron. “This organization does an exceptional job serving the interests of its members as aircraft owners and pilots, and to promote the economy, safety, utility and popularity of flight in general aviation aircraft. Together we will honor aviation heritage and the sacrifice made by the men and women of the Greatest Generation.”