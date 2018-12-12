Alaska pilot commits suicide by crashing plane

The private pilot and a passenger departed on a flight to an airstrip about 40 nautical miles away.
When they failed to return as scheduled, family members notified law enforcement, and the wreckage was subsequently located in an area of snow-covered, rising terrain near Aniak, Alaska. Both the pilot and passenger were killed in the crash.
Post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed no mechanical malfunctions or anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.
Following a death investigation, the State Medical Examiner classified the manner of death as a suicide.
Probable cause: The pilot’s intentional flight of the airplane into terrain in an act of suicide.
NTSB Identification: ANC17FA012
This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
