Bill Cutter flies west

PHOENIX, Arizona – William “Bill” R. Cutter, the force behind Cutter Aviation, passed away on Dec. 11, 2018.
A life-long aviation enthusiast, Bill learned to fly sitting on his father’s lap and became an ATP-rated pilot in fixed wing, helicopter, and lighter than air aircraft, along with achieving several jet and turbo-prop type ratings.
As an aviator, he accumulated thousands of hours, with his most recent flying being in his treasured 1944 Beech Model 17 Staggerwing.
Continuing the family legacy started in 1928 by his father, William P. Cutter, Bill established Cutter Aviation’s facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona, which went on to become the company’s largest facility and corporate headquarters.
Bill, along with his son Will, grew the Cutter Aviation network by opening numerous locations throughout the Southwest.
In his lifetime, Bill was honored numerous times, most notably at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the New Mexico Military Institute, the Pima Air & Space Museum — where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with his father, William P. Cutter — and was named “Man of the Year” by Beechcraft.
Bill also served his country as a member of the United States Army.
“Throughout his entire life, Bill could always be found walking the ramp and halls of Cutter Aviation speaking with his employees on a first name basis,” company officials said in a prepared release. “He had a larger than life personality and was quick to share anecdotes with those around him.”
Information regarding services will be released at a later date.
