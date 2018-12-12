Picture of the Day: Young Eagles vs. Globemaster

Doug Decker submitted the following photo and note: “Young Eagles are ready for a flight in this A-36 Bonanz, which is dwarfed by a C-17 Air Force Globemaster, during National Aviation Week at the Georgetown County Airport (KGGE) in South Carolina. More than 2 million youngsters have flown since 1992 in the Young Eagles program sponsored by the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA). In just one month in Georgetown, more than 100 future pilots got rides!”
