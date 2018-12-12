uAvionix to open HQ2 in Washington, D.C. area

BIGFORK, Montana — uAvionix, which designs and manufactures communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) equipment for aircraft, has revealed plans to establish a location in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
“This expansion reflects the company’s long-term business strategy and the strong growth the company has seen in both the unmanned and manned aviation markets,” uAvionix officials said in a prepared release.
“After a nationwide search for the perfect location, comparing important criteria such as transportation options, talent availability, and local craft beer quality, the uAvionix ‘HQ2’ will be located in Leesburg, Virginia,” officials continued.
The new office will focus on business operations, development, and regulatory engagement, particularly in the emerging unmanned aircraft systems market.
“Despite all efforts by Leesburg and the local agencies to convince us to stay in Montana, this location provides fantastic brewery, winery, and distillery options within just a few miles, we just couldn’t turn it down,” said Christian Ramsey, president and local lead for HQ2. “Of lesser importance, Leesburg provides excellent transportation options domestically and internationally with nearby Dulles International Airport, as well as easy access to FAA headquarters and industry advocacy and standards groups such as Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Association for Unmanned Systems International (AUVSI), and RTCA.”
uAvionix HQ2 is expected to open in February 2019.
Current corporate headquarters in Bigfork, Montana, will focus on engineering, manufacturing, and support.
uAvionix is recruiting for employees for the new Leesburg office.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.