Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan EX turboprops enhanced with new flight deck features

WICHITA – Textron Aviation is bringing enhanced flight deck capabilities to new production Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan EX turboprops.
Features include new standard and optional equipment as part of Garmin’s G1000 NXi next-generation integrated flight deck, which provides pilots with greater control and connectivity in the cockpit, according to Cessna officials.
Options new to the Caravan series include Garmin’s Enhanced Automatic Flight Control System (E-AFCS) with automated features designed to help pilots retain an optimal envelope, company officials add.
The added features include Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), Underspeed Protection (USP), Emergency Descent Mode (EDM), Coupled Go-Around, and an auto-level function.
Other options include Garmin’s GSR 56 Iridium Satellite Data Transceiver Link, which provides near worldwide access to downlink weather services, as well as satellite voice communication and text message capabilities.
Flight Stream 510 – now a standard feature in the Caravan cockpit – permits two-way flight plan transfers, and allows pilots to stream traffic, weather, and GPS information from the flight deck to select portable and mobile devices where local regulations permit, according to company officials.
New standard equipment also includes dual audio panels with 3D audio capabilities that spatially distribute audio sources and simulate how the human ear naturally hears and processes directional sources, officials report.
This feature allows pilots to focus their attention on a preferred audio source and enhances situational awareness by reducing confusion or delayed response time that can occur when hearing multiple audio sources simultaneously, Cessna officials note.
The features will be available on all 2019 Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan EX turboprops.
