Don’t pay a private company to renew your aircraft registration

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is advising its members — as well as all pilots — to consider any solicitation they receive about renewing their aircraft registration that does not come directly from the FAA with a healthy dose of suspicion.
Officials at the association say they are aware of several businesses — with names, web addresses, and logos that appear reminiscent of a government agency — that notify aircraft owners of impending registration expirations and direct them to a website or mail-in form where they can renew in exchange for a hefty fee.
Adding little or no actual value to the transaction, these businesses essentially duplicate the same process that the FAA directly administers for a mere $5, according to EAA officials.
Unless a business is known to be reputable and offers a tangible service above and beyond a simple registration renewal, such as expedited processing or automatic renewal, pilots should use the FAA’s online registration portal, EAA officials said.
