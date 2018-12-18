Sherwin-Williams offers continuing education for paint pros and newbies

In 2019, Sherwin-Williams‘ Wichita Customer Service & Training Center will host both new aircraft technicians and painting pros in its aerospace coatings training program.

Classes provide technicians the continuous training that is required to stay current on the most up-to-date aviation coatings products and application methods available, company officials note.

Both hands-on and classroom training include instruction for varying levels of experience from paint repair and surface prep to applying new chrome-hazard free primers and composite surfacer systems, company officials note. Included in the training are application tips and techniques for spraying the latest in topcoats and clearcoats.

The 2019 Aerospace Coatings Training Program schedule includes a series of two-day classes on:

Feb. 20-21, 2019

April 24-25, 2019

June 19-20, 2019

Sept. 11-12, 2019

Nov. 6-7, 2019

New for the 2019 training sessions are sessions on Sherwin-Williams aircraft interior coatings and exterior aerospace paint systems.

A registration fee of $349 per person includes classroom and hands-on training with industry professionals, training book and related materials, all necessary safety equipment, catered lunch each day, and certified training certificate.

The training center is equipped with many types of spray equipment, including electrostatic guns. Attendees may bring their own spray equipment if they prefer, company officials note.