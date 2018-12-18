Pedro Saldarriaga, the force behind the FloridaFlying YouTube channel, just posted his personal list of the top 10 fastest homebuilt airplanes. Check it out below, then add your favorites to the conversation in the comments section.
Video: Top 10 fastest homebuilts
Pedro Saldarriaga, the force behind the FloridaFlying YouTube channel, just posted his personal list of the top 10 fastest homebuilt airplanes. Check it out below, then add your favorites to the conversation in the comments section.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.