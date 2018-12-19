Don’t park your plane this winter

Why park your airplane in a hangar all winter? Learn some tips and insights into flying in the winter from Michael Lessard at WingsReality EDU in an online seminar Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Lessard promises that the FAA WINGs Webinar, “Becoming a Snowbird 2019,” will provide valuable insights for all pilots from drones to light sport to ATPs.

“Even if you live in our warmer southern states, freezing temperatures and winter conditions lurk only a few thousand few above you,” he said. “Even if you tuck your airplane in for winter hibernation, you will learn some handy things about airplanes and flying that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Pilots who live near WingsReality EDU’s campus in Orono, Maine, can attend in person for free. You also can attend online, but you must enroll online to reserve your spot. Cost to attend the online webinar is $6.95. That gives you seven-day unlimited access after the webinar, officials note.