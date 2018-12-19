Video: Parade of Planes

Dewey Davenport, the owner of Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides in Xenia, Ohio, recently posted a video to YouTube about the Parade of Planes in New Carlisle, Ohio.
The parade, which takes a line of general aviation airplanes through the main streets of this small town, has been going on since 1996.
While the camera is a bit choppy in the 10-minute video, it’s worth the viewing to see the love of airplanes and what goes into completing such an endeavor.
