Improper maintenance leads to forced landing

The commercial pilot stated that he had experienced engine roughness during previous flights in the Kitfox 7.

Maintenance personnel determined that the airplane was not receiving adequate fuel at full power, even with both electric fuel pumps operating. As a result, they installed check valves in the fuel system and replaced the fuel pressure regulator.

On the day of the accident, the engine experienced a total loss of power after both fuel pumps were turned off during a pre-takeoff engine run-up.

The pilot and mechanic then performed another run-up check, during which the engine operated normally.

The pilot subsequently departed and entered the traffic pattern at the airport in Cody, Wyoming. While on the downwind leg, with both fuel pumps operating, he reduced engine power and the engine experienced a total loss of power.

He performed a forced landing to a field, during which the nose landing gear collapsed.

Post-accident examination of the engine revealed that the fuel pressure and airbox pressure differential was not within the engine manufacturer’s limits. The fuel pressure regulator was adjusted within those limits, and the engine was subsequently test run with no anomalies.

Probable cause: Improper maintenance of the fuel pressure regulator, which resulted in an excessive fuel and airbox pressure differential and subsequent loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA065

This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.