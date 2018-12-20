Locations for AOPA Regional Fly-Ins revealed

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will host three two-day fly-ins in 2019.

“Returning to two of our favorite fly-in locations and one brand new destination, these aviation celebrations will run all day Friday and Saturday, and will feature expanded exhibit hours, seminars, workshops, aircraft displays, and special aerial demonstrations,” officials said.



The 2019 fly-in locations are:

May 10-11, 2019 – Frederick Municipal Airport, Frederick, Maryland (KFDK)

June 21-22, 2019 – Livermore Municipal Airport, Livermore, California (KLVK)

Sept. 13-14, 2019 – Tullahoma Regional Airport, Tullahoma, Tennessee (KTHA)

Special events include a Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) Invitational Competition to showcase the skills and aircraft of backcountry flying, as well as a Friday night aviator’s party.

And at the Frederick, Maryland, location only, just days before AOPA’s official 80th anniversary on May 15, the D-Day Squadron’s C-47s will make a special appearance before they prepare to fly to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“In honor of AOPA’s 80th anniversary, the 2019 fly-ins are sure to be an unforgettable experience for all aviators, family and friends,” said Chris Eads, AOPA Sr. Director of Outreach and Events. “We hope pilots and non-pilots from all over the United States join us as we celebrate 80 years protecting the freedom to fly. There will definitely be something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information on each fly-in, visit AOPA.org/Fly-Ins.