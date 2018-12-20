Erika Armstrong, the force behind A Chick in the Cockpit, recently posted Santa’s approach plate to LinkedIn, noting: “Okay pilots, here’s a copy of Santa’s approach plate. He’s probably not legal to fly…he only shoots one approach per year and he’s not night current.

“No landings in the last 90 days,” she continues. “Is there an MEL for that sleigh and reindeer (systems and powerplant)? Single pilot resource management? Is he current on Deice procedures? What’s the VDP with a sleigh? RVSM? FANS? ADS-B equipped? EFB up to date? O2 system? Who is his POI? OSHA? Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program? Oh my, it’s best not to fly with Santa…