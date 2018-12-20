General Aviation News

Video: No doubt the cutest pit crew at Reno

by Leave a Comment

Reno Air Racer Tommy Suell, pilot of the PlaneJunkies Christian Eagle II #44, recently posted a video to YouTube showing the favorite members of his pit crew, as well as some video of what he sees while he’s racing at Reno.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners