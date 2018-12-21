General Aviation News

Fuel exhaustion leads to student’s forced landing in a field

The solo student pilot reported that, while on a cross-country flight, the weather deteriorated at the destination airport. He decided to complete a touch-and-go landing at an airport along the route and then return to the departure airport.

When he began the flight back to his original point of departure, the Diamond DA-20 had about 3/4 tank of fuel remaining, and a headwind was present.

About 10 to 15 nautical miles from the original departure airport, the fuel supply was exhausted, and the student pilot made a forced landing in a field near Payson, Utah.

During the forced landing, the right wing hit a tree and was substantially damaged.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper in-flight fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA088

This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

