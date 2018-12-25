Video: First look at the building of a four-place Super Cub

Rob Stapleton heads to the Birchwood Airport (PABV) in Alaska to meet with the folks at Airframes Alaska and hears all about the four-place Super Cub, which is expected to make its public debut at the 2019 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Rob Stapleton heads to the Birchwood Airport (PABV) in Alaska to meet with the folks at Airframes Alaska and hears all about the four-place Super Cub, which is expected to make its public debut at the 2019 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.