Video: First look at the building of a four-place Super Cub

Rob Stapleton heads to the Birchwood Airport (PABV) in Alaska to meet with the folks at Airframes Alaska and hears all about the four-place Super Cub, which is expected to make its public debut at the 2019 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

