Extended type certificate for MT-Propeller covers Rotax 915iS engines

MT-Propeller has received an extended Type Certification for its MTV-34 propeller for engines up to 141 shp at a maximum propeller speed of 2,560 rpm.

The lightweight three-blade propeller, with a diameter of up to 70.08″, was originally designed for Ultralights (UL) and Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) with the Rotax 912/914 series.

Now, it is also applicable for UL and LSA with the Rotax 915iS, according to officials with the German company.

Officials add it is the lightest certified constant speed propeller and ground adjustable propeller certified for 141 hp.

The MTV-34 natural composite propeller is a low maintenance, certified system that weighs 19.8 pounds. The optional MT-Propeller Kevlar Spinner assembly weighs 2.2 pounds.

Company officials add the prop has the same technology as MT-Propeller for regional airliner and aerobatic aircraft.