Three die when Cessna 172 crashes into water

According to a representative from the airplane rental facility, the non-instrument-rated pilot had departed on a cross-country flight in the Cessna 172M.

He had received multiple weather reports from Lockheed Martin Flight Services, during which the weather briefer indicated that mountain obscuration and low ceilings existed along the flight route.

Flightpath data provided by the FAA indicated that, shortly after departure, the airplane flew to the northwest, directly into the area that was showing adverse weather conditions.

Sometime later, radar data showed that the plane began a descending right turn from about 2,525′ mean sea level. The track ended less than one minute later over open water about seven miles northwest of the departure airport in Hawaii.

An alert notice was issued after an FAA air traffic control facility lost radar contact with the airplane.

A search and rescue effort was initiated, however, the airplane and its three occupants were not found.

Probable cause: Undetermined because the airplane was not located.

NTSB Identification: WPR17FAMS2

This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.