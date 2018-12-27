Cessna 170 ground loops during landing roll

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 170 reported that, during the landing roll at the airport in Martinsville, Virginia, the airplane veered left of centerline. He attempted to correct with right brake input, but was unsuccessful.

The airplane continued to veer off the runway to the left, ground looped, and the right wing hit the ground. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing.

A review of recorded data from the automated weather observation station located on the airport revealed that, about 10 minutes before the accident, the wind was from 120° at 4 knots. The airplane landed on Runway 30.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA091

This December 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.