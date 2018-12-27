Cub tops list of classic aircraft

A survey conducted by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of the top classic aircraft shows the Piper J-3 Cub is No. 1.

The survey asked about more than 35 aircraft designed or built prior to Dec. 31, 1960, according to AOPA officials.

The Piper J–3 Cub came out on top with 36.27% of the 2,305 votes, followed by the Beech Model 17 Staggerwing in the No. 2 position with 35.36% of votes.

Also placing in the top 15:

3. Beechcraft Bonanza

4. Beechcraft 18

5. Aeronca Champ

6: Cessna 195

7. Globe Swift

8. Ryan Navion

9. Spartan Executive

10: Cessna 170

11. Grumman Goose

12. Waco F Series

13. Ercoupe

14. Piper Cherokee

15. Cessna 182.

