Dayton History’s National Park Service sites remain open during shutdown

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton History, a private non-profit entity, reports that the two sites it owns of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park — the John W. Berry, Sr. Wright Brothers National Museum at Carillon Historical Park and Hawthorn Hill, Orville’s mansion — remain open during the government shutdown.

“Since Dayton History receives no ongoing financial support from any federal agency for the sites it owns and operates, its museum operations remain unaffected by the current partial shutdown of the federal government,” officials said in a prepared release.

The John W. Berry, Sr. Wright Brothers National Museum at Carillon Historical Park was unveiled earlier this year. “The completely re-imagined Wright Brothers National Museum displays more Wright family artifacts than any place in the world, including the original 1905 Wright Flyer III, the only airplane designated a National Historic Landmark,” officials noted.

Located at 1000 Carillon Boulevard in Dayton, the site is open 360 days a year Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Admission fees of $10 per adult (18-59), $9 per senior citizen (60+) and $7 per child (3-17). Children under 3, as well as Dayton History members, are admitted free of charge.

Hawthorn Hill, Orville Wright’s mansion, provides visitors with a glimpse into the mind of the world’s first pilot.

Tours are conducted year-round on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. via shuttle van access from Carillon Historical Park. Advance, prepaid reservations are required. Hawthorn Hill admission fees of $12 per person and $10 per Dayton History member apply.

Carillon Historical Park is part of Dayton History, a private non-profit organization established to preserve, share, and celebrate the region’s history. The park’s 65-acre campus is home to over 30 historic structures and cares for more than 3 million artifacts. In addition to Carillon Historical Park, the following sites rest under Dayton History’s care: Carillon Brewing Co., Hawthorn Hill, the Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site, Patterson Homestead, the Old Court House, Memorial Hall, and the Archive Center.