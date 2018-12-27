General Aviation News

Fun with kids, airplanes, and helicopters

by Leave a Comment

By TED LUEBBERS

Twenty youngsters recently had a chance to fly in both a helicopter and a general aviation fixed wing aircraft at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Leesburg, Florida.

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 held a Young Eagles flying event Dec. 8, 2018, at the airport for these young people. For most, it was the first time they had flown in a plane.

When Joel Hargis, president of EAA Chapter 534, asked for a show of hands for who would like to fly in the helicopter all of the kids raised their hands. Then it was decided that they would get to experience both types of aircraft. (Photo by Ted Luebbers )

These children and their parents convened at the EAA Chapter 534 hangar at 9 a.m. to fill out their Young Eagles paper work and have an orientation given to them by Joel Hargis, chapter president. They were told what to expect during the flight and given a chance to meet their EAA pilots.

What made this orientation a bit different was when Hargis asked who wanted to fly in a helicopter — and all the kids raised their hands. On this Young Eagles event, five fixed wing aircraft and one helicopter were provided by EAA volunteer pilots, so it was decided to treat the kids with rides in both types of aircraft.

What made this opportunity possible was Hans-Gunter Vosseler, who brought his Eurocopter to the party and was able to fly five kids at a time. Hans generously pitched in and made four separate flights so that all the Young Eagles got a chance to fly in a helicopter.

Hans-Gunter Vosseler, owner of the Eurocopter, generously offered to give rides to all the Young Eagles who attended the day’s event. Although Hans Lives in Tavares, Florida, he is a true citizen of the world. He is planning an air show for June 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Ted Luebbers )

In between helicopter flights each child also flew in a single engine general aviation fixed wing aircraft.

The Young Eagles Flight program is designed to give young people an opportunity to fly in a general aviation aircraft with the hope that this exposure will spark an interest in aviation so when they come of age, they will seek out careers in aviation and/or go on to earn a private pilot’s license.

On a national basis, EAA has been offering this free flight program for kids for 25 years and has flown more than 2 million children. The program is open to kids ages 8 to 17.

Young Eagles wait to be “hot boarded” on the helicopter at the Leesburg International Airport during the EAA Chapter 534 Young Eagles event. (Photo by Jim Waymire)

Upon completion of their Young Eagles flights, each student receives an EAA Flight Commemoration Certificate, and a flight log book signed by their EAA pilot. In addition, each person receives a free on-line “Learn to Fly Course” from Sporty’s that will help them prepare for a FAA written exam if they wish to go on to earn a private pilot’s license. Among several other free things, they also get one hour of dual flight instruction at a flight school of their choice.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Judie Betz is about to introduce her Young Eagle, Cecilia Garcia, to the joy of flight in her pearl pink airplane. (Photo by Jim Waymire)

EAA Chapter 534 provided six volunteer pilots, as well as nine additional chapter volunteers who helped with the paperwork and escorting kids safely to and from airplanes.

(L to R) Young Eagles Louis Miraglia and Philip Kramer flank EAA pilot Marty Harris eagerly awaiting their flight in Marty’s plane. (Photo by Jim Waymire)

Kids were also treated to a tour by the crew of a medical air care helicopter belonging to Orlando Health. This aircraft is based at the Leesburg International Airport and is on standby for medical emergencies on a 24-7 basis.

The crew of the Orlando Health emergency medical helicopter show off their aircraft and explain their mission to the EAA Chapter 534 Young Eagles at the Leesburg International Airport. (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners