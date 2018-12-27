John and Martha King named Distinguished Statesmen of Aviation

At the National Aeronautic Association Fall Awards Dinner in late November 2018, four individuals were added to the list of Distinguished Statesmen of Aviation: Mark Burns, the president of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, William Garvey, the editor-in-chief of Business and Commercial Aviation magazine, and most unusually, the husband-and-wife team of John and Martha King, co-chairmen of King Schools.

According to the NAA, the purpose of the Wesley L. McDonald Distinguished Statesman of Aviation Award is to honor outstanding living Americans who, by their efforts over an extended period of years, have made contributions of significant value to aeronautics, and have reflected credit upon America and themselves.

The Kings count themselves greatly honored to be included in this group for their decades of providing video ground school instruction to generations of pilots, according to company officials.

“For those who know us well, the ‘Distinguished’ title is very questionable,” said John.

“The National Aeronautic Association is to be celebrated for having the courage to do the unconventional thing and select both members of our mom-and-pop team for this award. We are just thrilled,” added Martha.

For more than 40 years, King Schools has offered video courses. Officials estimate that as much as 50% of the pilots flying in the U.S. today have taken one course or another from King Schools.