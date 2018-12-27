Supply and demand join forces at avionics companies

The Aircraft Electronics Association‘s annual Rate & Labor Survey reveals that the economic realities of supply and demand joined forces in 2018.

With the ADS-B mandate’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline fast approaching, avionics shops have increased their rates in the face of the overwhelming demand for this equipment — and other upgrades installed during the same downtime — and their finite supplies to technicians and time.

With unemployment at a historic low levels and with many technicians retiring, shops are offering increased wages and significant incentives to attract and retain techs, according to a story in the association’s monthly magazine.

“But finding qualified techs is not the only constraint of business growth,” according to the story. “Of the shops saying their business would remain the same, half reported their facility at its maximum capacity.”

