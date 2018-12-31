Fuel starvation leads to forced landing

The private pilot was conducting a personal cross-country flight. After takeoff, he switched to the left fuel tank for the cruise portion of the flight.

He added that, about five miles from the destination airport, he completed the Before Landing checklist, however he “failed to position the fuel selector to the both” position at that time, which “set the stage for fuel exhaustion.”

The engine subsequently lost power. He checked the fuel selector, found that it was still set to the left tank, and moved it to the right tank.

He subsequently executed a forced landing to an open area at the base of a hill near Millersburg, Ohio, during which the Cessna 175 hit a fence and sustained substantial damage to the firewall and right wing.

The pilot’s failure to move the fuel selector handle to the “both” position in accordance with the Before Landing checklist resulted in the loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper in-flight fuel management and his failure to switch the fuel selector to the “both” position in accordance with the Before Landing checklist, which resulted in a loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA060

