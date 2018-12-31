Modern Aviation acquires KFBI FBO

Modern Aviation has acquired Gateway USA, which operates one of the two main FBOs at Boeing Field (KBFI) in Seattle.

The Seattle facility, which will be rebranded as Modern Aviation in the first quarter of 2019, is the third FBO acquisition in less than 12 months for Modern Aviation, an FBO platform backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners.

The FBO offers more than 65,000 square feet of hangar space, 18,000 square feet of terminal and office space, and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services via its Part 145 Repair Station.

Gateway is also the exclusive authorized dealer and service center for Quest Kodiak in the Pacific Northwest.

Gateway’s Seattle facility will continue to be led by General Manager Chuck Kegley, according to representatives of the new owner.