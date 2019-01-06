Video: Flying to the Wright Brothers National Memorial

A new AOPALive video from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association chronicles a flight to the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitor center in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, reopened after a major overhaul in October.
“Ride along as we fly to First Flight Airport, just steps away from where powered flight began on Dec. 17, 1903, to check it out,” AOPA officials say about the three minute video.
