Student’s improper landing flare bends Cessna 172

The solo student pilot reported that, during his ninth landing of the day, the Cessna 172’s nose gear collapsed, and the left wing dipped down, striking the runway at the airport in Hollywood, Florida.

The plane exited the runway to the right.

The FAA inspector who responded to the accident reported that the distance from the first point of impact to the final stopping point was about 320′. He added there were indications that the right aileron and wing tip hit the runway first.

There was also a sheared nose gear hub pin/bolt found 35′ from the initial point of impact.

There were multiple impact points along the debris path, and the second point of impact was the left wing tip, indicated by the blue-and-white paint markings from the wing tip on the runway.

The third impact was the airplane’s nosewheel assembly.

The runway showed markings left by the tire on the surface for about 20′. The markings also indicated an extreme side load on the tire. The wheel/tire hub assembly was found at the end of the tire mark with one of the nose strut forks.

Additionally, there were seven gouges in the runway surface from the propeller striking the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the firewall.

The weather observation station at the airport reported that at the time of the accident the wind was 220° at 14 knots, gusting to 20 knots. The student pilot landed on Runway 28L.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper landing flare in gusting crosswind conditions, which resulted in a hard landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA111

This January 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.