Free webinars cover everything from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks to ADS-B

Garmin has released its schedule of free aviation webinars through the first half of 2019. Webinars range from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades to low-cost avionics solutions for both certified and experimental aircraft.

Autopilot Retrofits

The Cost-effective Retrofit Autopilot Solutions webinar focuses on the features of the GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots, which offer Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection, and coupled approaches. The next seminar in this series will be held March 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. Central time.

Low-cost Avionics Solutions

Learn about upgrading an aircraft panel with cost-effective avionics such as the GDL 82 ADS-B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders, and the G5 electronic flight instrument. The Low-cost ADS-B, Instruments & Avionics webinar is Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Central time.

Advanced Avionics Upgrades

This webinar covers a wide variety of avionics upgrades, including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots, and more. It is slated for Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. Central time.

Garmin Pilot

Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier — and more fun. This seminar is Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. Central time.

Garmin avionics for experimental aircraft

Learn more about the various experimental aircraft avionics solutions available from Garmin, including the G3X Touch flight display, G5 electronic flight instrument and more during the free webinar on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Central time.

ADS-B Solutions for Business Aviation

This webinar focuses on a variety of Garmin ADS-B solutions available for a wide range of business jets on the market. It is slated for March 12 at 10 a.m. Central time.