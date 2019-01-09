Picture of the Day: A day in Alaska

Sebastien Heintz, president of Zenith Aircraft Co., submitted the following photo and note: “Under the snow and ice is Sam Warner’s kit-built Zenith STOL CH 750 “Sky Jeep,” powered by a Viking Honda conversion, in (you guessed it!) Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Sam Warner)





