Schweiss Doors introduces new greaseable door hinges

FAIRFAX, Minnesota – Schweiss Doors has introduced a greaseable hinge with a removable hinge pin for its bifold and hydraulic door hinges.

The new hinge design, with grease zerks on every hinge, lets bifold door users grease hinges from the underside of the doorframe without having to go through the cumbersome process of removing the top rubber weather seal, company officials explain.

“Schweiss Doors is the only door manufacturer to offer easily accessible greaseable door hinges for bifold and hydraulic doors that can be greased from underneath the door without removing the top weather seal,” officials said in a prepared release.