Enhanced flight decks coming to Cessna and Beechcraft pistons

Enhanced flight deck capabilities for new production Cessna and Beechcraft piston platforms have been unveiled.

The features include new standard and optional equipment as part of Garmin’s G1000 NXi next-generation integrated flight deck, according to company officials.

New equipment includes the latest Garmin GMA 1360 audio panel with enhanced audio capabilities and Bluetooth audio link to pair portable electronic devices to the flight deck.

Other equipment includes the GFC 700 Autopilot with Enhanced Automatic Flight Control System (E-AFCS), now standard on 2019 production Cessna Skylane, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, and Beechcraft Baron G58 pistons, and optional on the Cessna Skyhawk.

With E-AFCS, pilots benefit from a lineup of automated features designed to help maintain an optimal flight envelope, while enhancing situational awareness, according to company officials. The added features include Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP) with auto-level functionality, Underspeed Protection (USP), and Coupled Go-Around.

Factory-new Baron G58 aircraft are also equipped with Garmin’s new GWX 75 Doppler weather radar, which provides pilots with onboard weather information, and allows pilots to customize the weather picture on each individual display in the cockpit.

When used with optional turbulence detection and ground suppression technology, the radar enables Baron pilots to more easily navigate around challenging weather, company officials note.

Other optional features for all Cessna and Beechcraft pistons include Garmin GSR 56 Iridium satellite receiver, which provides near worldwide access to downlink weather services and allows pilots to make voice calls and send text messages. A subscription service is available through Garmin and can be customized based on need, Textron officials said.